McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $286.79. 1,976,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.88 and a 200-day moving average of $276.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

