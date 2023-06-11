Medifast (NYSE:MED) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Medifast Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MED opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10. Medifast has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Medifast by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

