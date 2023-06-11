Meter Governance 1-Day Volume Hits $207,327.11 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $31.46 million and $207,327.11 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00007134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003875 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,570,328 coins and its circulating supply is 17,155,568 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,564,225 with 17,153,509 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.90627729 USD and is down -8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $191,315.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.