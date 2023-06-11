MetisDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.03 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $85.80 million and $2.03 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.21 or 0.00074495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00019178 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015618 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,787.25 or 1.00006575 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.20969968 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,135,643.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.