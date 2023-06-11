Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) price target on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MXC stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $21.02.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy



Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

