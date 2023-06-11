MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0328 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.07.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
