MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0328 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

