Miller Value Partners LLC Acquires 111,550 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,550 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 2.75% of Quad/Graphics worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 58,456 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anthony Staniak purchased 17,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares in the company, valued at $525,598.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

