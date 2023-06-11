Miller Value Partners LLC Buys 454,918 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,918 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 1.6% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Coinbase Global worth $25,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 482,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,679 shares of company stock valued at $16,039,209. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

