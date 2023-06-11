Miller Value Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SCU opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.