Miller Value Partners LLC Has $33.47 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,824 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 72,234 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up 2.2% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Splunk worth $33,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Splunk Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $98.89 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
