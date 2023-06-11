Miller Value Partners LLC Lowers Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,351,027 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 2,016,609 shares during the period. ADT comprises approximately 2.0% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $30,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $147,017,000 after purchasing an additional 490,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 447,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ADT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,023,743 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ADT by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,765,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,858,000 after acquiring an additional 173,444 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.00 and a beta of 1.71. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Delu Jackson bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James David Devries bought 50,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,131,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Delu Jackson purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Articles

