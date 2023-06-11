Miller Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.2 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $126.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.