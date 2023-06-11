Miller Value Partners LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $72.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

