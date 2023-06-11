MinePlex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.76 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $32.76 million and approximately $175,429.42 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,791,626 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.