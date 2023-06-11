MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 0.7 %

MiX Telematics stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,671,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,671,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $152,589.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,489,075 shares of company stock valued at $452,557 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.