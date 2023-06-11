Monero (XMR) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $35.51 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $137.82 or 0.00527478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,127.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00301198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00058404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00394631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003833 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,290,797 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.