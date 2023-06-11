Moonriver Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.95 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $35.05 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $5.00 or 0.00019350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,831,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,014,636 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

