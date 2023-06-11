Morgan Stanley Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $220.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $350.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPAM. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.50.

Shares of EPAM opened at $211.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.94. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

