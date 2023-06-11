Morgan Stanley Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $220.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $350.00.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPAM. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.50.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EPAM opened at $211.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.94. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
