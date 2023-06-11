M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.42.

NYSE:MTB opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

