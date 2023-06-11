Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Nano has a market capitalization of $86.00 million and $1.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,848.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00298806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00533813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00058094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00395506 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.