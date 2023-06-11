NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

