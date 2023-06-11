NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

