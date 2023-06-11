Neblio Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,279.24 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Neblio has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $94,279.24 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,694,798 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

