Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 15,715 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $48,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $270.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $273.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

