Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 4,240 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

URTH opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $97.44 and a 12 month high of $122.10.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

