Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 21,010 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

