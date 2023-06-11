Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

