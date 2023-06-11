Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.73 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

