Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 615,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

