Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $225.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $227.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

