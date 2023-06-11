Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Danaher by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,856,000 after buying an additional 619,195 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $235.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

