Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 474,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,058,000 after buying an additional 196,759 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,452,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $336.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.44. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $567,423,318. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

