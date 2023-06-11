Nervos Network Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $116.58 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,702.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00299844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00533041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00058202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00398530 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003875 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,625,513,081 coins and its circulating supply is 41,048,440,347 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

