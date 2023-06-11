New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC (NCA2) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC (LON:NCA2 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

New Century AIM VCT 2 Stock Performance

LON:NCA2 opened at GBX 49 ($0.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.27. The company has a market cap of £2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.12. New Century AIM VCT 2 has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($0.96).

Get New Century AIM VCT 2 alerts:

New Century AIM VCT 2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in unlisted companies and qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM. It invests in United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.