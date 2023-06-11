New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

