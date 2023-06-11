NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $322,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

