NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.