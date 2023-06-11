Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Dividends

Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Constellation Software pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Constellation Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nissan Chemical and Constellation Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Constellation Software has a consensus target price of $2,960.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.17%. Given Constellation Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Nissan Chemical.

Risk & Volatility

Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Constellation Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical N/A N/A N/A Constellation Software 7.15% 60.04% 13.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Constellation Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.85 billion 3.24 $345.11 million N/A N/A Constellation Software $6.62 billion N/A $513.00 million $23.99 84.41

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Nissan Chemical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Chemical

(Get Rating)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. The company also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, it provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Constellation Software

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc. is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers. The company was founded by Mark Henri Leonard and James D. Foy on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.