Nitorum Capital L.P. Reduces Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Nitorum Capital L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,070 shares during the quarter. Azenta comprises about 2.8% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Azenta worth $29,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,546,000 after purchasing an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,966,000 after purchasing an additional 401,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. 713,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,759. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

