Nitorum Capital L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nitorum Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,211 shares during the period. Webster Financial comprises 2.4% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.31% of Webster Financial worth $25,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

