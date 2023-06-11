Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

NOG opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 15.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 206,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 99,043 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,283 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

