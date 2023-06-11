Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

NVO stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.05. 1,180,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,682. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.11. The company has a market cap of $354.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

