NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $387.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.62 billion, a PE ratio of 201.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

