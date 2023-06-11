NYM (NYM) One Day Volume Tops $775,559.03

NYM (NYM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One NYM token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $65.28 million and $775,559.03 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NYM has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 471,083,602.582388 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.1938045 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,002,303.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.