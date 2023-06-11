O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.
O-I Glass Stock Performance
Shares of OI stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
