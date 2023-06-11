O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of OI stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

