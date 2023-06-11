OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 153.8%.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

(Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

