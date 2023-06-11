OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $0.21 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

