Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZS opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,625. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

