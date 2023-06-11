Orbler Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $221.30 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00004221 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $221.30 million and approximately $368,899.92 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

