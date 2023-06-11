Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 284,101 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brown & Brown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Shares of BRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 882,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,841. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

