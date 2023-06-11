Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,345 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. American Trust raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.75 per share, with a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and sold 98,343 shares worth $21,267,844. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.82. 425,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,195. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

